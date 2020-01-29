New Delhi: Known for its swanky farmhouses and posh localities, Chhatarpur is located in south district of Delhi, and comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,24,073 eligible voters in this constituency and the major issues faced by the citizens are electricity supply and decongestion.

The constituency is currently held by Kartar Singh Tanwar of Aam Aadmi Party who will fight it out with Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Satish Lohia of the Indian National Congress, in the upcoming polls.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar beat Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP and got 54.29 percent of the votes. In 2013, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brahm Singh Tanwar had won the seat. Prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Balram Tanwar was elected as the MLA.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

The five year term of the present ruling government will end on 22 February 2020.