New Delhi: One of the most congested colonies with a population of around 3.5 lakh, Gandhi Nagar is one of the 70 state assembly constituencies. This constituency is a middle-income and commercial-cum-residential area in East Delhi.

Known for Gandhi Nagar Market, which is Asia’s biggest readymade garments/textile market, this constituency has many shops and factories. Moreover, this area has one of the highest Muslim populations and these people work in factories.

Looking at the administrative aspect, this area is one of the three subdivision of the East Delhi district, the others being Preet Vihar and Vivek Vihar.

This constituency is surrounded by a number of colonies, including Geeta Colony, Seelampur and Krishna Nagar. The other prominent colonies under this Assembly Constituency include Mahila Colony, Chand Mohalla, Shanti Mohalla, Rajgarh Colony, Subhash Road, Ram Nagar, Amar Mohalla, Kailash Nagar, Nanak Basti, Old Seelampur village, Ghas Mandi, Subhash Mohalla, Ajit Nagar, Dharampura and Jain Mohalla among others.

For upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, AAP’s Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) is having a close fight against BJP’s Anil Bajpayee and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, AAP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai had received massive victory from this constituency with 50,946 votes, followed by BJP’s Jitender with 43464 votes and Congress’ Surender Prakash Sharma with 16,228 votes.

As per the announce from the Election Commission, the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.