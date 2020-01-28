New Delhi: Created by the Delimitation Commission of India in 2008, Gokalpur assembly constituency is part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Gokalpur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

As the Election Commission has announced, the voting to the Gokalpur assembly seat will be held on February 8 and the results of the voting will be announced on February 11.

In the last election which was held in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Fateh Singh had won this assembly seat by receving 71, 240 votes. BJP;s Ranjeet Singh had got 39,272 votes and the INC candidate Rinku had got only 3,344 votes.

In 2013, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjeet Singh had won the seat by getting 34,888 votes, and in 2008, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won the seat.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the AAP has fielded Surendra Kumar, while the BJP and the Congress have fielded Ranjit Kashyapn and SP Singh respectively.

According to data received from the EC, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters will be exercising their franchise this year. On February 8, votes will be polled at 13,750 polling stations which would be set up at 2,689 centres.

The EC has also informed that out of a total number of voters in Delhi, 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters. Moreover, 815 third gender voters will also exercise their franchise this year.