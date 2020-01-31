New Delhi: Mangolpuri, a reserved constituency that includes Delhi’s Rohini area, is all set to mega witness face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mangolpuri has a total of 1,78,940 electors, including 82,818 females, 96,113 males, and 3 third gender voters. Crime rate has been one of the leading issues in the constituency after it recorded over 800 criminal cases in 2018, becoming the most unsafe area in the national capital.

Key candidates in the fray for the Delhi Assembly polls this time include AAP’s Rakhi Birla, BJP’s Karam Singh Karma and Rajesh Lilotia from the Congress.

Rakhi, a social worker and former journalist-turned-politician won the seat twice in 2013 and 2015, crushing the grand old party from its bastion defeating former Congress minister Raj Kumar Chauhan. She became the youngest member of the Kejriwal cabinet and is popularly known as the ‘giant killer’.

Interestingly, Chauhan who held the seat 1998, 2003 and 2008 elections by securing over 50 per cent of the votes in the polls, briefly joined the BJP in 2019. However, he jumped back to Congress days before the candidates’ list was released. Meanwhile, Karma, who is a prominent Valmiki leader, defected from the AAP in 2019.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.