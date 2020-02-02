New Delhi: As Delhi goes to polls, every constituency matters. But very few would know that Matiala, which is a part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is the biggest constituency among the 70 seats.

There are 4,19,935 voters in Matiala constituency among which are 1,53,364 females and 2,26,556 are male.

In 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, Gulab Singh from AAP won this seat bagging 1,27,665 votes. The AAP leader had defeated Rajesh Gahlot from BJP who received 80,661 votes.

For Feb 8 polls, Aam Aadmi Party has retained Gulab Singh to take on Rajesh Gahlot of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sumesh Shokeen of Congress.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.