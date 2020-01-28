New Delhi: Surrounded by villages and posh localities, Mehrauli is located in South Delhi and is one of the 70 constituencies of Delhi. The constituency, which is also known for the historical monument Qutub Minar, is facing issues like water supply, unauthorised colonies, sewer lines and traffic congestion.
As many as 1,13,366 are expected to exercise their voting rights from the Mehrauli constituency. There are around16 per cent of Dalit voters and 25000 Muslim voters in the area.
The seat is currently held by Naresh Yadav of Aam Aadmi Party, who will face Kusum Khatri of Bharatiya Janata Party and Mohinder Choudhary of Congress.
In the last election held in 2015, AAP candidate Naresh Yadav had won the seat. In 2013, BJP candidate Pravesh Sahib Singh had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Dr Yoganand Shashtri was elected as the MLA.
Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.
In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats. The five year term of the present ruling government will end on 22 February 2020.