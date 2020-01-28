New Delhi: Surrounded by villages and posh localities, Mehrauli is located in South Delhi and is one of the 70 constituencies of Delhi. The constituency, which is also known for the historical monument Qutub Minar, is facing issues like water supply, unauthorised colonies, sewer lines and traffic congestion.

As many as 1,13,366 are expected to exercise their voting rights from the Mehrauli constituency. There are around16 per cent of Dalit voters and 25000 Muslim voters in the area.

The seat is currently held by Naresh Yadav of Aam Aadmi Party, who will face Kusum Khatri of Bharatiya Janata Party and Mohinder Choudhary of Congress.