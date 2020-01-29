New Delhi: Mundka seat in the national capital comprises of voters belonging to the farming background. The seat that comes under the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to polls on February 8.

For the upcoming elections, AAP’s Dharampal Lakra will contest from the seat against BJP’s Azad Singh. Congress has fielded Dr Naresh Kumar from the seat.

In 2015 assembly elections, AAP’s Sukhbir Dalal had contested from the seat. From NDA, Azad Singh had contested from the seat while from the Congress, Rita Shokeen was in the fray.

Mundka has a total of 2,61,341 registered electors, of which females voters are 1,18,872 and 1,42,441 of male voters. There are 28 from the third gender.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.