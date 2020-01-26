New Delhi: One of the two things that make Okhla constituency — one of the 70 constituencies of Delhi that are going to the polls on February 8 — crucial is Congress candidate Pervez Hashmi. Former Rajya Sabha MP Pervez is a winning horse of the Congress who, in fact, won the seat thrice in the past — in 1993 from Janta Dal and in 1998 and 2003 from the Congress.

The second issue is Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, falls under this constituency.

Facing Pervez are sitting MP AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Bramha Singh.

Kalindi Colony, Taimoor Nagar, Khizarbaf Village, New Friends Colony, Mashigarh Village, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Jogabai, Batla House, Hazi Colony, Okhla Village, Canal Colony, Noor Nagar, Nai Basti, Abul Fazal Enclave, Ghaffar Manzil, Mujeeb Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Ghafoor Nagar, Jasola Village, Jasola Extension, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, Ali Village, Ali Vihar areas belong to this constituency.

In 2015, Amanatullah won the seat and BJP’s Bramha Singh finished second. In 2013, AAP’s Irfanullah Khan was the runner up while Congress’s Asif Mohd Khan won.

AAP said it would conduct a low-key poll campaign in solidarity with the Shaheen bagh protests. “I will not take out any roadshow, bike rally or pad yatra in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act and NRC,” Amanatullah Khan has said.