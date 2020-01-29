New Delhi: Rithala, which comes under North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to polls on February 8.

For this assembly election, AAP’s incumbent candidate Mahinder Goyal is fighting from the seat. From BJP, Manish Chaudhary is in the fray while from Congress Pradeep Kumar Pandey will be fighting the polls.

There are a total of 2, 48, 480 electors in Rithala, of which females are 74, 529 and males, 89, 585. There are no voters from the third gender.

In the 2015 assembly election, AAP’s Mahinder Goyal had won the seat. From NDA, Kulwant Rana had contested from the seat while from the Congress, Jagdish Yadav was in the fray.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.