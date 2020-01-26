New Delhi: One of only three seats retained by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Rohini will witness a crucial battle between the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP bastion dotted with a number of highrises, Rohini is dominated by middle-class voters. The Rohini seat is an extension of Delhi and the first sub-city project under Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The constituency has 1,82,638 voters, 95,113 male and 87,513 female voters, while there are 12 voters registered as transexual.

After failing to bag the seat, this time, the AAP has nominated Rajesh Nama Bansiwala as its candidate in a bipolar contest against the BJP’s incumbent Vijendra Gupta, who retained the party symbol in Rohini by just 5,000 votes.

For the upcoming elections, the AAP has been seeking votes with big developmental promises in the name of schools and hospitals. Meanwhile, the Congress, which was nowhere in action in the last elections, is trying its hand again with nominee Sukhbir Sharma.

The national capital will hit the polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.