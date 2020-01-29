New Delhi: Located in South Delhi, Sangam Vihar Assembly seat comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and has about 1,09,250 eligible voters.

Sangam Vihar constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

The Sangam Vihar Assembly Constituency is currently held by Dinesh Mohaniya of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and he will battle it out with SCL Gupta of the Janata Dal (United) and Poonam Azad of the Indian National Congress, in the upcoming polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not fielded a candidate in this constituency under an alliance arrangement with the JD(U).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Dinesh Mohaniya beat Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of BJP and got 65.96 percent of the votes. Mohaniya won from this seat in 2013 as well. In 2008, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the seat and SCL Gupta was elected as the MLA.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

The five year term of the present ruling government will end on 22 February 2020.