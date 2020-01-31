New Delhi: Shakur Basti, located in The Chandni Chowk district of North Delhi, homes diverse demography with clusters of slums lined up on one side against sprawling urban settlement on the other side. The seat is currently held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) big-wig Satyendar Jain who won his home seat in the previous election by nearly 50 per cent margin.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Shakur Basti constituency fighting the AAP’s incumbent are SC Vats of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidate Dev Raj Arora.

The North Delhi seat had witnessed representation from both Congress and BJP since 1993, when Delhi went to polls for the first time. However, Jain won the 2013 and 2015 polls challenging the duopoly.

Shakur Basti has a total of 145,000 registered voters, including over 70,000 women. The densely populated constituency hosts areas like old and new Multan Nagar, Paschim Puri, Paschim Vihar, Peera Garhi, Pitampura, Saraswati Vihar, Rani Bagh, Rishi Nagar and Saraswati Vihar.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.