New Delhi: The North Delhi constituency of Shalimar Bagh is a part of the Chandni Chowk district. The seat is currently held by AAP MLA Bandana Kumari who beat BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the 2015 polls.

Like most of the remaining Delhi, Shalimar Bagh is all set to witness a tug-of-war between the AAP and the BJP, both of whom have given the ticket to their former nominees. Meanwhile, the Congress has pitched local businessman JS Nayol as it’s nominee to battle it out against the two.

Previously, the Shalimar Bagh seat has always remained a BJP bastion as the saffron party won four times out of six election, until 2013 when the AAP came to power and broke the duopoly.

There are a total of 1,74,397 voters in Shalimar Bagh, split up between 94,144 men, 80,243 women and 10 third gender voters. Pitampura, Haiderpur village, Shalimar Bagh, Shalimar village are some of the key areas the come under the constituency.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.