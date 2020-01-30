New Delhi: Sultanpur Majra is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi and will go to polls on February 8.

From AAP, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is in the fray from Sultanpur Majra seat. He will contest against BJP’s Ram Chandra Chhabria and Congress’ s Jai Kishan.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP’s Sandeep had won the seat. From NDA, Prabhu Dayal Saiwas in the fray while Jai Kishan fought from the Congress. Sultanpur Majra had registered 67.99 per cent voting.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.