New Delhi: Tri Nagar is one of the crucial constituencies that falls under the precincts of Chandni Chowk district of Delhi Assembly. The North Delhi seat is currently held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, who broke the BJP-Congress duopoly after coming to power in 2015.

Tri Nagar has a total of 1,58,846 voters including 87,290 men, 71,553 women and 3 third gender electors, and a prime location for real estate investments.

The Tri Nagar constituency has seen alternate representations from the BJP and Congress from 1993 to 2015. However, as the Kejriwal fervour stormed the national capital, the seat went to AAP candidate Tomar, who defeated BJP’s Nand Kishore Garg by over 20,000 votes.

The key candidates fighting the polls from Tri Nagar in 2020 are Preeti Tomar of the AAP, Tilak Ram Gupta from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress’ Kamal Kant Sharma.

While AAP had initially fielded Jitender Singh Tomar for re-election, his wife Preeti Tomar has replaced him as the candidate in the last moment after the Delhi High Court found him declaring false information regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

However, Tomar said that he was determined to continue his work done in the past five years. “It does not make any difference who represents my seat. I executed around 600 developmental projects in the last five years. We will work even harder,” he claimed.

The 70-seat Assembly of the national capital will hit the polls on February 8, and the counting of votes will be held on February 11.