Trilokpuri Assembly Election 2020: Trilokpuri’s sitting MLA Raju Dhingan is one of those 15 AAP MLAs who are being replaced in the upcoming election scheduled to be held on February 8.

In 2015 and 2013, Raju Dhingan had won the seat. In 2008, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the seat and Sunil Kumar was selected as the MLA.

This year the fight is among AAP’s Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, BJP’s Kiran Vaidya and Congress’s Vijay Kumar. Reportedly, Kiran vaidya had a key role in rumour mongering during 2014 riots. In 2014, a minor fist-fight during a ‘Maata ki chowki’ on the kind of music to be played turned into a communal clash, thanks to fake news getting viral on WhatsApp.

Areas under this constituency

Trilokpuri, Kotla Village, Mayur Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 extension fall under this constituency

Since 1984, Trilokpuri has witnessed communal tensions on a regular basis. In 1984, the area witnessed large-scale riots with scores of Sikhs burnt to death. As many as 350 people were killed in one block during the anti-Sikh riots, allegedly instigated by then-Congress leadership.