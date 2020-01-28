New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the latter’s claims of education revolution have been exposed when 8 BJP leaders visited several schools in national capital. The eight BJP parliamentarians who visited the schools were— Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh. (Delhi Assembly election 2020– Full coverage)

“Arvind Kejriwal ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of ‘Revolution in education’. Now, you have to give an answer to people of Delhi”, the Union Minister said in a tweet. He also shared a video of BJP MPs, showcasing the poor infrastructure of the schools.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है… इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी। अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा… pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

Echoing similar remarks, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also posted pictures of a school in bad condition and a videos of students standing outside the school. The bhojpuri actor-turned-politician also alleged that the classes at the school were conducted only for two hours including the lunch break.

“Increasing the world class school of the Delhi government giving education to students for only 2 hours a day…what a shame, @AamAadmiParty spent crores on the advertisement and look at the school infrastructure,” Tiwari wrote on micro-blogging site.

Another BJP MP Gautam Gambhir released a 55-second video of a school showing broken toilets and poor infrastructure.

They say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth! pic.twitter.com/ay4KduhKO1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2020

The BJP leaders’ attack on AAP government comes days after CM Kejriwal accused the saffron party of ‘making education a part of dirty politics’. “Don’t make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day. Meet our students and you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education,” Kejriwal had stated.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11