New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the BJP has made a massive plan for the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold an election rally in the national capital on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released the list of star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the list, most of the BJP chief ministers from across the country, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers will take part in the rally.

The chief ministers who will be the star campaigners include Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat and Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur.

The Union ministers’ list include Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawarchand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar, Nityanand Rai, Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Som Parkash, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Munda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur.

Shah and Nadda will hold a ‘padyatra’ and then address group meetings in every constituency ahead of the polls. As per the updates from the BJP, the candidates will hold padyatras in their constituencies every day.

The BJP stated that on January 23 and 24, a total of 70 minister-rank leaders would address one group meeting and hold one padyatra in the constituency allotted to them.

As per the announcement from the EC, voting to the 70-assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.