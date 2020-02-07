New Delhi: In the wake of the recent firing incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protesters have sought increased security at both the sites on February 8, when Delhi will go polls for assembly elections.

Three firing incidents have taken place in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. The protesters feel that more such incidents might happen on the day of polling.

Jamia student Mohd Hafeez Azmi told news agency PTI, “The students at Jamia Millia and women at Shaheen Bagh have sought tight security with armed policemen at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh. Till now, the disturbing forces were sending men with pistols to shoot and instigate us and disturb protests but on the day of polling they might trigger a bigger attack.”

The Jamia students stated that since the protest at Shaheen Bagh has been an all-women one, the security at the spot is essential.

Areefa Ahmed, a Shaheen Bagh protester, said, “The pro-CAA citizens have already maligned us, accused us and even abused us for carrying out these protests. Neither that deterred our spirits nor did firing. However, we don’t want a miscreant to get inside and create chaos leading to a blame-game later where protestors are accused of disturbing law and order.”

On part of efforts by Delhi Police, officials said they have categorised 3,141 ‘critical booths’ and 144 ‘vulnerable booths’ out of the total 13,750 polling booths. Two-hundred polling booths have been categorised as ‘critical’ and 90 as ‘vulnerable’ in North Delhi’s Okhla (including Jamia Nagar and Seelampur).

The officials said 60,000 security personnel, including 38,400 police personnel, 19,000 home guards and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). In addition to that, the police will use drones and social media monitoring for the polling day vigil.

Police have already started motorcycle and foot patrolling in sensitive areas, whereas paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive booths across the city.

(With agency inputs)