New Delhi: At a time when the protest over the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and NRC refuse to cease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a political design behind the protests at the Shaheen bagh, Seelampur and the Jamia area. He said that the political design behind the protests are made to ruin the harmony of the country.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the CAA. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is a political design behind this which has plans to destroy harmony in the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi: Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is politics behind this pic.twitter.com/CxVn9RK1on — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

While addressing a poll rally in Karkarduma area in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, PM Modi said the AAP and Congress are provoking people over the protests.

“If it had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government. But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolor are being kept in front and attention are being diverted from the real conspiracy,” he said.