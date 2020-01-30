New Delhi: A day after ordering the removal of Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from the saffron party’s star campaigner’ list for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, the Election Commission on Thursday levied a ban on both the leaders from campaigning. While Anurag Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma has been banned for 96 hours.

On Wednesday, while ordering that both leaders can’t be in the star campaigner list of the BJP, the EC said, “Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bhartiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders.”

On Monday, speaking at a rally in Rithala, one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Thakur had led the crowd in raising the popular right-wing slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country). While he didn’t say the abusive part himself, he apparently instigated the crowd on with ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko‘ part, with the crowd responding with the rest of the slogan.

Parvesh Verma, on the other hand, attacked the Shaheen Bagh protesters and said that one day they would “enter your houses and rape your daughters”. “Within a month of coming to power, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” he had said.

Both of them were served notices for their provocative speeches on Tuesday.