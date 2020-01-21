New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Tuesday. Notably, the Chief Minister was supposed to file his nomination yesterday but the the process was postponed as he failed to reach the EC office on time due to a mega roadshow.

CM Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.

“I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 PM today but the office closes at 3 PM. I was told I’ll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at road show) and go? I’ll go to file nomination tomorrow,” Kejriwal had stated yesterday.

Today is also the last day for filing of nomination for the crucial Delhi elections.

On Monday, ahead of filing his nomination from New Delhi seat for the forthcoming polls in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a mega roadshow from the Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir here. After seeking blessings at the historic Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal’s rally head to the Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency in 2015 Assembly elections by a margin of over 25,000 votes. He had then defeated incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit. This time he will be in the fray against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sunil Yadav and Congress’s Romesh Sabharwal.

On Sunday, in a bid to woo voters, the Delhi CM had released a ‘Guarantee Card,’ promising quality education, 24-hour electricity, ‘mohalla marshals’ for women’s safety etc. In the 2015 Assembly Election, the AAP had registered a thumping vistory winning 67 of the total 70 seats.