New Delhi: Gearing up for the upcoming Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Saturday hold a roadshow and a public meeting in the national capital on Saturday.

Further, from the opposition party- BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct two public meetings in Delhi today.

The 70-member Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. AAP is hoping to retain power this Delhi election, while the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to unseat AAP from the power.

On Monday, ahead of filing his nomination from New Delhi seat for the forthcoming polls in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a mega roadshow from the Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir here. After seeking blessings at the historic Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal’s rally head to the Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency in 2015 Assembly elections by a margin of over 25,000 votes. He had then defeated incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit. This time he will be in the fray against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sunil Yadav and Congress’s Romesh Sabharwal.

Further, as many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly polls, according to data shared by the poll panel. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.