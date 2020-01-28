New Delhi: The Rajouri Garden constituency falls under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by BJP leader Parvesh Verma. The Assembly constituency, in its current form, was formed in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

The three major parties, i.e the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress, have fielded Dhanwati Chandela, Ramesh Khanna and Amandeep Singh Sudan for the single-phase February 8 polls.

The incumbent MLA from this seat is Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP. However, this time, the constituency will elect a new MLA as the SAD has decided not to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sirsa, in fact, won this seat in the 2013 polls as well, but lost to the ruling AAP’s Jarnail Singh two years later. Singh, however, vacated this seat as the party fielded him in the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election; in the resulting by-poll, Sirsa once again emerged as the winner.

Delhi Congress heavyweight Ajay Maken won from Rajouri Garden in the first three Assembly Election, in 1993, 1998 and 2003 respectively; the Congress retained the seat through Ramesh Lamba in a 2004 by-poll. The party won this seat in 2008 as well, with Dayanand Chandila victorious from here.

The counting of votes and declaration of result, of these Assembly polls, is scheduled to take place on February 11.