New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party after an auto driver was challaned here for Rs 10,000 for writing ‘I Love Kejriwal’ on his three-wheeler.

“BJP is using its police for wrong challans of poor auto drivers. The only mistake of the auto driver was that he had written ‘I love kejriwal’. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor”, the Aam Aadmi Party convener said quoting a media report

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has also sought response of the AAP government, police and Election Commission on the auto driver’s plea challenging the Rs 10,000 challan. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Delhi government, police and EC seeking their stand on the plea.

After hearing brief arguments by all sides, the court asked them to file their respective replies before the next date of hearing on March 3.

In view of the Delhi Assembly election 2020, the ruling AAP is running an ‘I love Kejriwal’ campaign under which people who want Arvind Kejriwal to become chief minister of Delhi again are being given pamphlets for distribution. Under the campaign, the autorickshaw drivers supporting the AAP have painted ‘I love Kejriwal’ on their autos’.