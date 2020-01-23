New Delhi: Delhi will vote to elect its next government in what will be a single-phase election, on February 8. Which way voters have gone, the country will come to know when counting of votes is done and results declared on February 11. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related coverage)

The Ballimaran Assembly constituency falls under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented in the lower house of the Parliament by Union Minister and BJP leader Harsh Vardhan. It is a high-profile constituency as its incumbent MLA is Delhi minister Imran Hussain, who defeated Congress heavyweight and former minister Haroon Yusuf in the 2015 Assembly polls. Yusuf, in fact, won from here for five straight elections between 1993 and 2013. However, in the 2015 election, he could only finish third behind Hussain and Shyam Lal Morawal of the BJP. Incidentally, the saffron party has never been elected from this seat.

While the AAP and Congress have fielded Imran Hussain and Haroon Yusuf, respectively, from this constituency yet again, the BJP has chosen to field Lata Sodhi. In all, the constituency has 1,40,968 eligible voters, out of whom 63,358 are women.

The AAP won a whopping 67 seats in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly in the 2015 polls, which were held nearly a year after President’s rule was imposed in the union territory following the collapse of the first Arvind Kejriwal government, which was formed with the support of the Congress.

The BJP and Congress, meanwhile, performed disastrously five years ago, winning three and zero seats respectively.