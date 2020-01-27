New Delhi: The Babarpur Assembly constituency will see a battle of prestige for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as it is fielding its city convener Gopal Rai for this seat. Babarpur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

All eyes, including that of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia, will be on the Babarpur constituency when the results will be announced.

A prominent face from this constituency, Gopal Rai came third in 2013 with just 22.37 per cent votes, and later became the MLA from the seat when he bagged 59.14 per cent votes in 2015. And in 2017, he became the Delhi State Convenor of the AAP.

The Babarpur Assembly constituency is home to rural and urban sections, including Balbir Nagar, Chhajjupur, Ghonda Extn, Harijan Basti, Indira Niketan, Janta Mazdoor Colony, Kabir Nagar, Kardam Puri, Maujpur, New Jafarabad, North Ghonda and Yamuna Vihar. This area had elected the BJP four of the five times between 1993 and 2013.

Densely populated area, The Babarpur Assembly constituency has 2,15,907 voters with over 99,000 being women. The constituency has a sex ratio of 850 – above the state’s gender ratio of 824. The constituency is considered a Muslim majority seat, but has never elected a Muslim leader.

While the AAP is fielding Gopal Rai, the BJP has fielded Naresh Gaur and the Congress has named Anveeksha Jain as its candidates from this seat.

In the last assembly election which was held in 2015, the AAP had bagged 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. As per the announce from the Election Commission, the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.