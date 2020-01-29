New Delhi: Bawana, which is a rural constituency, is located along the Haryana border. The seat made headlines in 2017 following the defection of its legislator to the BJP. Notably, the seat will go to polls on February 8.

For this assembly election, AAP has fielded Jai Bhagwan Upkar from the seat. From BJP, Ravindra Kumar Indraj is in the fray while from Congress Surender Kumar will be fighting the polls.

There are a total of 3, 03, 108 registered electors in Bawana, of which females who voted in the last elections were 82, 212 and males, 1, 03, 810. There were six voters from the third gender.

In 2015 assembly elections, AAP’s Ram Chander’ had contested from the seat. From NDA, Ved Parkash had contested from the seat while from the Congress, Seema Godara was in the fray.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.