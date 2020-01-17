New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly election 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the names of 57 out of 70 candidates for the polls.

BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town, while Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh and Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of 57 candidates out of 70 for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/eJEYYPm5X3 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections, while the AAP had won 67. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for the last 20 years and faces an uphill battle. The elections will have a triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player as political watchers believe that the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats.