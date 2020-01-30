New Delhi: Kirari, one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, will go to polls on February 8. This Assembly seat is a part of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and was created by reorganization by delimitation commission in 2008.

In the upcoming assembly election, Rituraj Jha is in the fray for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while from BJP, Anil Jha will be contesting from the seat. From RJD, which is fighting in alliance with the Congress, has fielded Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from the seat.

As per the Election Commission, there are a total of 2,42,830 registered voters from the seat, of which females are 1,02,855 and 1,39,946 males. There are 29 registered voters from the third gender.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP’s Rituraj Govind had won the seat. From NDA, Anil Jha Vats was in the fray while Pratyush Kant fought from the Congress. The assembly election had registered a total of 61 per cent voter turnout.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.