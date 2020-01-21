New Delhi: Reacting over BJP’s decision to fielded youth wing leader Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the saffron party has surrendered before the polls.

“Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal , it seems, BJP has surrendered,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.

He also exuded confidence and claimed that the ruling AAP will win all the 70 seats in the February 8 Assembly elections. (Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Its Arvind Kejriwal vs Sunil Yadav in New Delhi; Check Out Constituency, Party-wise Full Candidates’ List Here)

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal, before filing his nomination for the polls targeted the BJP, Congress and their allies saying that their aim is to defeat him.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal asserted that the aim of AAP is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, while that of other parties is to defeat him.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the fight is between other parties and the work done by AAP. “On one hand – there are parties like BJP, JD (U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand – there are schools, hospitals, water, electricity, free travel to women and public of Delhi. My aim is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward. They all aim to – defeat me,” he tweeted.

Notably, the Chief Minister had to file his nomination yesterday but the the process was postponed as he failed to reach the EC office on time due to a mega roadshow. CM Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.