New Delhi: BJP’s Haryana ally, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has announced that it would contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election alone. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Delhi election committee at the Haryana state guesthouse in the national capital.

The ruling BJP last October formed a post-poll alliance with the JJP to once again form government in Haryana after it could only emerge as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls there. As per the agreement, JJP founder and national president Dushyant Chautala became the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

According to reports, the decision to contest in Delhi alone was taken after the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the party’s Delhi in-charge, had a meeting with its Delhi election committee. JJP will also present its manifesto for Delhi, with the committee which prepared the manifesto for Haryana tasked with making one for Delhi as well.

In addition to this, five separate committees, each headed by senior JJP functionaries, have been formed to screen candidates for this election.

The Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 8, with votes being counted and result announced on February 11. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 67 out of 70 seat-Delhi Assembly in 2015, will hope for yet another five-year term in office.

The BJP, meanwhile, won the remaining three seats in the house.

The JJP, which has 10 seats in the Haryana Assembly, was founded by Dushyant Chautala in December 2018 after he was expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).