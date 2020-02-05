New Delhi: Just three days ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, a host of BJP leaders including BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Vijay Goel and Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday burnt copies of the AAP’s election manifesto and termed it a ‘bundle of lies’. They did it during a protest on Wednesday.

The development comes after the AAP released its election manifesto by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

During a protest, Goel said the manifesto copies were burnt to protest against Kejriwal for misleading and deceiving the people of Delhi ahead of the polls.

“Repetition of 2015 and 2013 promises in the AAP’s 2020 manifesto reflects that nothing happened in the last five years,” he alleged while buring the copies.

Goel further alleged that Kejriwal had promised free water up to 20,000 litres for every household but in view of poor quality, but to the contrary, people are spending more money on water purifiers.

He rather expressed confidence that the BJP would win the assembly polls with a huge margin leaving behind the AAP.

On the other hand, Ganguly also slammed the AAP government in the national capital and claimed that Delhi’s condition has become deplorable in the last five years.