New Delhi: The meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee, which was convened to finalise the names of the candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, went till midnight at the party headquarters on Thursday. The party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Friday. According to sources, the party will hold a total of 5,000 public meetings in Delhi which is going to the polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

The meeting included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides working president JP Nadda among others. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also part of the meeting.

AAP had declared its candidate list early this week. The Congress is also likely to announce its list of candidates on Friday.

On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and eleven other AAP candidates filed their nominations. The last date to file nomination is January 21 and the scrutiny will happen on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections, while the AAP had won 67. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for the last 20 years and faces an uphill battle. The elections will have a triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player as political watchers believe that the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.