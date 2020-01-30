New Delhi: With the election campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020 going in full swing, the BJP will on Friday release it poll manifesto. As per updates from the party, the BJP is likely to focus primarily on three issues: residence for jhuggis, Yamuna riverfront and a pollution-free Delhi.

The move to include these issues in the manifesto comes as the BJP recently launched ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’, a drive to seek people’s suggestions for its manifesto.

During the election campaign earlier this month, Union Minister Smriti Irani had sought suggestions for the party’s manifesto from the people of the national capital. She had sought suggestions from citizens on various developmental issues such as health and infrastructure in the national capital.

On January 3, the BJP had launched its ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’ campaign to seek suggestions from people for its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

The campaign was launched by Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co-incharge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh.

To seek suggestions from the people, over 49 ‘video raths’ were running across the 70 assembly constituencies under the fortnight-long campaign. Moreover, the BJP had kept around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather residents’ suggestions.

Apart from this, the saffron party had also released a phone number for people to give their suggestions for the manifesto.

Besides, 14 ‘video raths’ were deployed to get the feedback of people visiting malls, universities, metro stations, bus stands, public places, markets, schools, colleges and hospitals.