New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday countered the BJP’s jibe at him of being a ‘terrorist,’ posting on Twitter a video of families of four martyrs praising his government’s scheme of Rs one crore aid to martyrs’ families. (Click here for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news)

It was BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma who had called the Delhi Chief Minister a ‘terrorist’ on January 29, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to protest outside the Election Commission’s office a day later, seeking an FIR against Verma.

On Monday, Kejriwal tweeted to his followers: “Meet the families of the brave martyrs from Delhi. They have something important to say to you.”

The three-minute-long video features families of three late Delhi Police personnel as well as a firefighter. They question the BJP for calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ when he is the one serving the country selflessly. They go on to laud the Kejriwal government for its Rs one crore aid to the kin of martyrs, saying that their financial condition improved after the government’s help.”

They also talk about how no one can imagine how much the life of martyrs’ families can change with the help of the government.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister tried to counter the BJP’s jibe by making an emotional appeal to voters, asking, in a press conference, how can a person become a terrorist by helping the poor and fighting against corruption.

According to several reports, the AAP plans to use the ‘terrorist’ jibe to Kejriwal’s advantage in the final phase of poll campaign before the February 8 single-phase election.