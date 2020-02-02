New Delhi: Vikaspuri Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of biggest constituencies of the national capital in terms of electorate. It is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Matiala, Dwarka, Madipur and Najafgarh.

This constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. It’s first representative was Nand Kishore of the Congress party.

It has total 3,25,246 voters out of which 1,41,905 are females and 1,83,313 are males.

In the 2013 polls, AAP leader Mahinder Yadav defeated his nearest rival, BJP’s Krishan Gahlot by a narrow margin of 405 votes. However in 2015, Yadav proved mettle as he defeated BJP leader Sanjay Singh by a massive margin of over 77,000 votes.

For 2020 Delhi polls, AAP has retained Mahinder Yadav, BJP too has entrusted Sanjay Singh and Congress has fielded Mukesh Sharma to wrest the seat from the ruling party.