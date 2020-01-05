New Delhi: Addressing party workers in a mega meet at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, BJP party president Amit Shah gave a clarion call to form a BJP government in the national capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

“Somebody can mislead people once but not all the time. What has Kejriwal done for Delhi? People should ask him,” Shah said.

Asking people to shout Bharat Mata ki Jai, he said, “Your scream should be so loud that those who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act go deaf.”

Slamming Kejriwal for not fulfilling any of his promises, Amit Shah said, “Kejriwal published advertisement and congratulates himself. But which work has he finished? People should ask him.”

Talking about the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Amit Shah blamed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for misleading people. “You are instigating country’s minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as CAA as no such provision to take anyone’s citizenship,” Shah said.

Projecting Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara incident as an eyeopener of how religious minorities are persecuted in the neighbouring countries, the Union minister said, “Open your eyes and see how day before yesterday only, Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked in Pakistan, It is an answer to all those who are protesting against CAA. Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?”

He also addressed how the toll-free helpline number to show support to CAA is being misused. Since yesterday rumours are being spread that the number (toll-free number launched by BJP to garner support for #CitizenshipAct) belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix rather it is BJP’s toll-free number,” he said.