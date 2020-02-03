New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday triggered yet another controversy, comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Muhammad Ali Jinnah and ‘advising’ the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rename itself to Muslim League. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election news)

The comment comes just days after a 48-hour poll campaign ban was slapped on him by the Election Commission for referring to the upcoming February 8 single-phase Delhi Assembly Election with an India vs Pakistan match earlier that week. The ban expired on January 27.

On Monday, Mishra, a former AAP leader, tweeted: “AAP’s new name should be Muslim League. Those who consider Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani as their father are now running scared of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.”

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Vehicles were set ablaze and cops were thrashed in Delhi, AAP and Congress are behind it. Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah.”

“AAP’s new name should be Muslim League,” he reiterated.

Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town assembly constituency: Vehicles were set ablaze & cops were thrashed in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) & Congress are behind it. Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah, AAP's new name should be Muslim League. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/K5g47LgMwc — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Mishra is the BJP’s candidate from the Model Town constituency. Apart from him, other BJP leaders to have been banned by the poll body for ‘hateful speeches’ are MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma.

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls will be done on February 11 with the result to be declared later in the day.