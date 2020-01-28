New Delhi: A day after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur lashed out at anti-CAA protestors and asked the crowd gathered at his public rally to raise ‘goli maaro’ slogan, the Delhi CEO Office has sought a report from the North West district’s election officer in connection with the BJP leader’s controversial statement.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far,” a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said.

Earlier on Monday, Thakur, while campaigning for BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary, (who is contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from Delhi’s Rithala) had raised the pitch of nationalism and linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh.

Later, he shouted ‘inflammatory’ slogan ‘desh ke gaddaron ko’ to which the crowd responded “goli maro sa*** ko” (shoot down the traitors).

Thakur also asked the crowd to raise the slogan in such a high voice that Giriraj Singh, a firebrand Hindutva leader and a Union minister, can hear them.

Earlier Delhi BJP leader and Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra had stoked controversy after he equated the Delhi elections with an ‘India vs Pakistan’ match. Following his remarks, the Election Commission (EC) had suspended Mishra for 48 hours from poll campaigning.