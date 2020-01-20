New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat from where he will contest the upcoming single-phase February 8 Assembly Election in the national capital.

In a tweet last night, the Chief Minister, who is also the president and one of the co-founders of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said: “I will go to file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to gove me your blessings and well wishes.”

कल मैं अपना नामांकन दाखिल करने जाऊँगा। अगर आप अपना आशीर्वाद और शुभ कामनाएँ देने आएँगे तो मुझे बहुत अच्छा लगेगा। https://t.co/YdxgEeXTSn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 19, 2020

After filing his nomination, the Chief Minister will also hold a roadshow, which will start at 10 AM from the historic Valmiki Mandir. The roadshow will further go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle and end near the Patel Chowk Metro station.

Kejriwal will file his nomination a day after releasing a ‘Guarantee Card,’ promising, among other things, quality education, 24-hour electricity, ‘mohalla marshals’ for women’s safety etc.

Neither the BJP nor the Congress has yet decided their respective candidates against Kejriwal. While the BJP has thus far released a fist list of 57 candidates, Congress’ first list has names of 54 candidates.

In the 2015 Assembly Election, the AAP won a landslide 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. The BJP won the remaining three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

Counting of votes and result declaration of the 2020 Assembly Election is scheduled for February 11.