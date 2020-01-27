New Delhi: An affluent residential area of North East Delhi district, Ghonda is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. This constituency covers many prominent areas such as Subhash Vihar, North Ghonda, Bhajnpura, Pahadi mauhalla, Gamri, Yamuna Vihar. Old Ch. Hansraj Dairy and Nagar Dairy and Brahman mohalla are the Famous Markets of Ghonda Vidhan Sabha which was established by Chiranji Lal Sharma.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, SD Sharma is contesting with AAP ticket, while Ajay Mahawat with BJP and Bhisham Sharma with INC ticket.

In 2015, AAP’s SD Sharma had won this constituency with 60906 votes. BJP’s SS Chaughan had got 52813 votes and INC’s RS Chadudhary had got 18892 votes.

As per the announce from the Election Commission, the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.