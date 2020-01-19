New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital. From 24 hour electricity to clean drinking water in the capital city, the chief minister listed major promises for the people of Delhi in the card.

The party said the ‘Guarantee Card’ is a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfil promises made. Sources close to the party also claimed that the guarantee card will include points on women safety and water supply. The cleaning of Yamuna and improvement on transport sector will also be there.

“Around January 26, we will also present our manifesto. So this is being done in a two pronged manner – a Guarantee Card followed by a detailed manifesto. The Guarantee Card will also be taken to the people through a door to door campaign,” news agency IANS quoted AAP leader Gopal Rai as saying.

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal also promised that his government will continue to control the school fee like they did in the last five years, if re-elected.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said as long as there is an “honest government” in Delhi, the parents need not to worry about school fee. “No private school in Delhi will be allowed to hike fee arbitrarily. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats . This time, his party has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.