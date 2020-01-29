New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday hold roadshows at Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar.

From the opposition camp, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address three public rallies in Delhi today.

Further, BJP President JP Nadda is also scheduled to hold three rallies.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP had won only three assembly seats, while the AAP had won in 67.

While AAP’s Kejriwal is relying on populist schemes, like free electricity and water besides free ride for women in the government-run buses, the BJP, on the other hand, is eying to oust him from power on the Modi government’s decision to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies and planks like Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Congress is the third major player in the upcoming election.

Chief Minister Kejriwal will hope for a third term in office, which, if the AAP were to win, will also be his second consecutive one.

Further, the 2020 Election will take place in the shadow of massive anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city, many of which have turned violent.