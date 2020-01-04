New Delhi: As the national capital is gearing up for the Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held in February 2020, CM Arvind Kejriwal is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who has set a target of over 67 seats of the total 70, said that he will make roads in Delhi like that of London and Tokyo in the next five years. Speaking at an event organised by a leading news channel, the Chief Minister said his focus is to beautify Delhi and 40 roads are being redesigned in the city.

“The redesigning would be done by November, if okay, then all roads will be done accordingly. We will make roads of Delhi like that of London and Tokyo,” he stated. On being asked about how his government’s plan about safety and security of women, Kejriwal assertd that the AAP-led Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure women safety but a lot of work still has to be done.

He also expressed concern over increasing number of fire incidents in the capital city, saying that the action will be taken if a trend is found in fire incidents. “I’m concerned about the incidents of fire. We have ordered inquiries into all these incidents and if we find a trend on reasons behind the fires and we can solve them by taking a particular action, then we will definitely implement it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly poll between January 15-20. CM Kejriwal had said that the document will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find prominent place in the manifesto.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC. According to sources, the AAP has called all its party members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the election.