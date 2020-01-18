New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly polls due on February 8, the Congress Election Committee convened a meeting on Saturday at the residence of interim party chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the names of party candidates. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

The Congress list of candidates for upcoming Delhi polls is likely to be released today. Sources told news agency IANS, about 60 out of 70 seats have been finalised and now “issues are on the remaining 10 seats, as Congress has decided to give four seats to the Lalu Prasad-led RJD”.

If reports are to be believed, senior party leaders A.K. Antony, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Satav, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and city in-charge P.C. Chacko attended the meeting with Sonia Gandhi to discuss the names of the party candidates.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The Congress despite ruling the national capital for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 was reduced to zero in the 2015 polls. The AAP won 67 seats while the BJP bagged three seats.

AAP has announced candidates for all the 70 seats while the BJP has announced a list of 57 candidates.