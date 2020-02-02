New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released a 55-point manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled on February 8. The main focus of the manifesto is job creation, environment, education, water supply, women’s safety, the welfare of urban poor etc. (Full Coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020)

We have launched our 2020 Manifesto. Our manifesto is an inclusive manifesto that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Delhiites. You can read our Manifesto here: https://t.co/mBqFHMlHxj#AisiHogiCongressWaliDilli pic.twitter.com/gInHC1Sc0C — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) February 2, 2020

“We will now make Delhi India’s first electric vehicle city via Devi — The Delhi Electric Vehicles Initiate,” the manifesto said. all temporary, ad hoc safai karmacharis would be made permanent, it has promised.

The party has promised to open 100 Indira canteens in Delhi on the lines of those started in Karnakata. For senior citizens, the party has promised Sheila Pension Yojana under which Rs 5,000 will be paid to all senior citizens, disables, transgender without any source of income.