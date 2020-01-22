New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, the Congress on Wednesday released a list of the party’s star campaigners.

Some of the big names include Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha, besides names of interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in single-phase on February 8, 2020, Tuesday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be declared on the same day.

While the AAP and the BJP are likely to leave no stone unturned to capture the seat, the Congress is also said to be in the race.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats. This time the Aam Aadmi Party, has set a target of winning all 70 seats.