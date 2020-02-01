New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Congress will on Sunday release its election manifesto for the purpose. Prior to releasing the manifesto, the Congress on January 11 had launched a campaign to crowd-source ideas and suggestions from people to put together in their manifesto.

The campaign was launched by senior party leader Shashi Tharoor along with Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra.

The Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, is looking to make a comeback after failing to open an account in 2015 election in Delhi.

Accusing the BJP at the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for stalling the development in the city, the major theme of the manifesto of the Congress will be based on development in the national capital.

The development comes after the BJP on Friday released its election manifesto. The manifesto was released by senior party leaders and Union Ministers.

“When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters here.

According to the announcement of the Election Commission, the 70-seated Assembly in Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015, the AAP-led Arvind Kejriwal had stormed to power with winning 67 out of 70 seats.