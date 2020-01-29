Badarpur Assembly Election 2020: The biggest constituency in terms of the number of voters has already created a stir before going to the polls when AAP sitting MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma alleged that AAP has actually sold the ticket to Ram Singh Netaji, AAP’s 2020 candidate. Narayan Dutt Sharma has crossed over to the BSP and got a ticket. (Full Coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020)

Ram Singh Netaji is a new entrant in AAP, but he is not new in Badarpur. He won the sear in 2003 as an independent candidate and then in 2008 ad a BSP candidate. In 2013 and 2015, he lost from the Congress. Sharma said that if the AAP wanted someone else, they could have chosen someone else from the party to contest the election. “The party sold the ticket for Rs 20 crore to a man against whom I fought and saved the area from,” Sharma said, alleging Netaji is a criminal who is involved in numerous crimes including those against women.

BJP is repeating Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who too have a history of winning the seat thrice from Janata Dal, Congress and the BJP respectively.

Facing these two, there is Pramod Kumar Yadav from the Congress.

Gautam Puri, Badarpur, Molarband, Saurabh Vihar, Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, Tajpur, Mithapur.

Badarpur is going to the polls on February 8. The result will be announced on February 11.